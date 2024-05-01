Students honored by BOE

Galion students pose for a photo with their certificates after being honored for their problem-solving skills during the Galion Board of Education meeting on April 16. Courtesy | Galion City Schools

The Galion City School District Board of Education met for its April meeting on Tuesday, April 16, in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The meeting, which was open to the public, featured key highlights that underscore the district’s commitment to encouraging students to believe, achieve and succeed.

At this month’s meeting, the board recognized students who exemplified the “portrait of a Tiger” trait of being a problem solver. The following students were acknowledged for their exemplary dedication to listening to others’ perspectives and finding innovative solutions to challenges:

• Reagan Christman – second grade

• Mackenzie Novik – third grade

• Avery Patrick – eighth grade

• Landon Fairchild – 10th grade

Additionally, the board recognized kindergarten student Karmen Heydinger for personifying the “portrait of a Tiger” trait of being balanced. This means Heydinger exemplified a level-headed approach to her schoolwork, socializing with friends, and acting as a leader in the classroom.

The board considered and approved a new resolution to make May 6-10, 2024, Galion City Schools Staff Appreciation Week throughout the district. This resolution affirms that Galion recognizes and wishes to celebrate the vital role that faculty and staff members play in fostering an enriching learning environment for all students.

Regular board business included the review of past meeting minutes and the review of recent financial reports. Information was provided on plans for 2023-24 school year field trips, and Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann shared his monthly update.

The board’s next regular meeting will occur on Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.