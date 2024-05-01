Pastor pens fourth book

Pastor Robert Weaver holds a copy of his new book “28 Days to a Better You.” Courtesy photo

Crestline Nazarene Church Pastor Robert Weaver recently released his fourth book, “28 Days to a Better You.”

The 71-year-old author has been a pastor for around 48 years, pastoring in several states, including Virginia and West Virginia. He currently resides in Crestline.

Weaver has always had an interest in writing, but until moving to Ohio, the pastor had little time to focus on writing. He said writing his weekly sermons gave him the launching point for much of his content.

Weaver first published a devotional book in 2022, followed by an autobiography and a novel. “28 Days to a Better You” is Weaver’s second devotional book.

“‘28 Days to a Better You’ encapsulates many practical lessons gleaned from my life experiences,” explained Weaver. Divided into 28 digestible segments, the book serves as a structured guide for readers seeking tangible pathways to personal growth and fulfillment.

Weaver said his book is probably the most practical of his current publications and helps the reader “move from where you are to where you’d like to be.”

Inside his book, Weaver shares what he calls “The Four D’s” or the qualities necessary for the reader to achieve success. They are dissatisfaction, desire, discipline and delight.

After unlocking how these steps can help the reader move forward, Weaver shares how these ideas can apply to the reader’s personal relationships and the rest of his life.

“It’s things I’ve used in my own life and I still do today,” Weaver said. “I think it’s very practical and very helpful.”

As readers study his book, Weaver hopes they will use his lessons as opportunities to better themselves and reach the personal goals they have set for themselves. As a pastor, he said he hopes for the spiritual growth of each of his readers, but he thinks the book will appeal to a wide variety of readers.

“I want people to be able to walk away and say, ‘Yeah, I got some of those concepts and really liked them and applied them,’” Weaver said. “This book is kind of a lifetime of stuff … but if you can walk away with one or two things that are going to help you to make yourself better and your life better, then I’ve accomplished what I want to accomplish.”

Those interested in Weaver’s book can find it on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, or by contacting Weaver at [email protected].

Hannah Bryan is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer. She can be reached at [email protected].