Young returns to lead Richardson Davis Chapel

Young

Snyder Funeral Homes is delighted to announce the appointment of Eric Young as the new location supervisor of the Richardson Davis Chapel in Galion. With over 30 years of experience in funeral directing and embalming, Young brings a deep sense of community and unmatched expertise to his new role, and he is committed to providing compassionate care to families during their time of need.

A proud 1986 graduate of Galion High School, Young has always maintained strong ties to the community. His connection to Galion runs deep, not least because of his father, Val, who served as the chief of police, instilling in his son a lifelong dedication to service and community support. This dedication extended to his country as well, with Young honorably serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Throughout his career, Young has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the communities he has served. He is a respected past board member of both the Galion and Crawford County United Way boards, reflecting his dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of others. His leadership skills and community spirit are further evident in his active membership and past master role at the Galion Masonic Lodge #414.

Young’s return to Galion marks a full-circle moment in his distinguished career. Having previously worked as a funeral director in the area, he is excited to return to his roots and serve the community he loves so dearly. His approach to funeral service is characterized by a hometown warmth that resonates deeply with the families he serves, creating a foundation of trust and compassion that is invaluable during difficult times.

“I am thrilled to be back in Galion, working with the community that has given me so much,” Young said. “I look forward to bringing my years of experience, along with a deep, personal commitment to caring for our families with the utmost respect and dignity. It’s more than a role; it’s a calling to support our community in times of need.”

The entire team at Snyder Funeral Homes is excited to welcome Young to the Richardson Davis Chapel. His extensive experience combined with his genuine care for the community make him a perfect fit for this important role. We are confident that Young will continue to uphold the values of compassion, dignity, and respect that are the hallmark of Snyder Funeral Homes.

Please join us in welcoming Young to his new position. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to the Galion community and the families we serve. Young can be reached by calling 419-468-1424, emailing [email protected], or by stopping by 218 S. Market St. in Galion.

Submitted by Snyder Funeral Homes.