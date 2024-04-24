Third Fridays to return in May

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the return of the beloved community series of street fairs known as Third Fridays in Galion (TFIG). The summer series will again take place around the gazebo in Uptowne Galion monthly from May through August.

With food trucks and other vendors, live music, and many family-friendly activities offered in designated spaces around Galion’s Public Square, you won’t want to miss each TFIG. The festive functions bring community members and visitors together with representatives from local businesses and non-profits, and many retailers and restaurants in the area also stay open late and offer sales and special deals during these fun Friday evenings.

TFIG began in 2017 with the goal of giving the community a reason to get out and enjoy Uptowne Galion’s variety of interesting and unique shops. Its continuation provides the opportunity for people of all ages to gather and support local merchants while having a great time.

During TFIG events, one block of North Market Street will be closed to traffic from the square to the alley that runs behind the gazebo, just south of the library parking lot. To allow time for GCACC staff and our vendors to set up for the event, this street closure starts at 2 p.m. on TFIG days. We also ask that no one park in the northwest and northeast parking areas of the square after noon on event dates.

Dates and performers

• Food Trucks: 5-8 p.m.

• Music: 6-8 p.m.

• May 17: Crazy Gringos

• June 21: AFM Local 159 Concert Band

• July 19: Acoustic Tequila

• August 16: Tightrope

• Princess Sing-a-Long – 5-7 p.m. in May and August

Visit www.galion-crestlinechamber.org to register as a vendor.

The GCACC would like to thank Firelands Federal Credit Union and Avita Health System for their sponsorship and continued support of TFIG. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact the chamber office at 419-468-7737 or via email at [email protected] to request one of our brand-new sponsorship packets.

Submitted by the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.