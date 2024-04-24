Dickerson to lead heart and vascular team

Dickerson

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital has named Jennifer Dickerson, M.D., as the lead physician of the heart and vascular team. She has already started in her new role to allow for a transition period with Gregory Eaton, M.D., who’s retiring in June.

An Ohio native, Dickerson returned to the Buckeye State quickly after completing her undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University. She graduated from medical school at Wright State University in Dayton before completing her cardiology fellowship at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. It was there she became the director of echocardiography and vice chair of the Department of Internal Medicine for Quality.

Dickerson brings years of experience in cardiac imaging to her role, specifically cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and cardiac computed tomography (CT). She said it’s part of the reason she joined OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital in the first place.

“I was attracted to Mansfield Hospital and the OhioHealth heart and vascular program and the opportunity to start the advanced cardiac imaging programs — cardiac MRI and cardiac CT — to serve as the foundation for the structural heart program,” Dickerson said. “Being able to bring the latest technology to a smaller community to keep high-quality care local is paramount.”

Since Dickerson joined Mansfield Hospital in 2017, the heart and vascular practice developed its structural heart program. It brings the latest, less-invasive procedures close to home, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement. The hospital has also grown safer tests to assess heart activity.

“Our attention to minimizing patient exposure to medical radiation both with cardiac stress testing and cardiac computed tomography is an example of the ‘patient first’ focus of our practice, and we are leaders in the OhioHealth system in this endeavor,” said Dickerson.

According to Subha Raman, M.D., vice president of heart and vascular services at OhioHealth, Dickerson is the right person for the job.

“OhioHealth is thrilled to have such an outstanding cardiologist step into leadership, someone whose practice has served Mansfield and surrounding communities since 2017,” Raman said. “I’m personally grateful to Dr. Dickerson for bringing her years of experience as a champion for high quality, innovative care to lead our heart and vascular team dedicated to improving the health of people living in northern Ohio.”

In her free time, Dickerson enjoys spending time with her husband and going on walks with her dog, as well as getting involved in the Mansfield community through events such as GoRed for Women. Dickerson said she looks forward to continuing to provide high-quality cardiovascular care to Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, and Holmes counties.

Submitted by OhioHealth.