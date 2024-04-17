Renaissance to showcase Etta James

Get ready to be transported into the captivating world of legendary singer Etta James as the Renaissance Theatre proudly presents “At Last: An Evening with Etta James” on April 26-27. This special production, created and written at the Renaissance Theatre, promises an immersive experience into the life and music of one of the most iconic voices in soul and blues.

The performances will take place at the historic Renaissance Theatre, located at 138 Park Ave. West in Mansfield. Both showtimes are set for 7:30 p.m.

The production boasts a stellar cast and crew, including director and writer Michael Thomas. Condrea Cannada returns to the role of Etta James, delivering a performance that promises to captivate audiences. Alice Bond, also returning, serves as the musical director, arranger, and pianist. Cannada’s band features Bond on piano, Ed Jonnet on saxophone, Santiago Mason on bass, and Will Jones on drums. Nik Demers handles stage management, Linda Turske creates stunning wigs, and Jason Kaufman designs the stage setting.

“At the very first rehearsal of ‘At Last: An Evening with Etta James,’ I turned to our sound designer, Aaron Nicolas, and told him I had never, in my long career, witnessed the birth of something so amazing,” said Thomas. “Everything just worked. From Condrea’s incredible performance as Etta to the musical arrangements and keyboard skills of Alice Bond, and the unforgettable Ed Jonnet on sax, we all knew we had something special.”

This emotionally charged production chronicles James’s journey, from her tumultuous upbringing to her struggles with addiction, poverty, and the law, all while maintaining an unwavering determination to share her gift with the world. Audiences will be swept away by Etta’s resilience and the power of her music.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the magic of “At Last: An Evening with Etta James” at the Renaissance Theatre. Secure your tickets today for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for this extraordinary journey through James’s life and music are available for purchase now. They can be acquired online via the Renaissance website at www.rentickets.org or by contacting the Renaissance box office at 419-522-2726. For those who prefer in-person ticket purchases, the box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m.

