MSO and MSC to perform together

The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra (MSO) alongside the Mansfield Symphony Chorus (MSC) continues its season on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. with Schubert’s “Mass No. 2 in G Major.”

As part of the OhioHealth Symphony Series, this unique performance is a collaboration between the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, featuring a repertoire of classical music’s favorite waltzes and brass showpieces performed by the region’s most talented musicians.

Featured Repertoire:

• Masquerade Anna Clyne (1980–)

• Mass No. 2 in G major, D 167 Franz Schubert (1797–1828) Featuring the Mansfield Symphony Chorus

• “La valse, poème chorégraphique pour orchestre (a choreographic poem for orchestra) Maurice Ravel (1875–1937)

• Der Rosenkavalier (The Rose Bearer) Suite, Op. 59 TrV 227d Richard Strauss (1864–1949)

This performance will feature the music of Maurice Ravel as the orchestra presents his “La valse, poème chorégraphique pour orchestre (a choreographic poem for orchestra),” originally conceived in 1920 as a ballet, but now performed as a concert piece. Attendees will also hear a musical comedy by Richard Strauss, first performed in 1911, “Der Rosenkavlier (The Rose Bearer) Suite, Opus 59.”

The music of a modern composer, Anna Clyne, will be featured through her piece first performed in 2013, “Masquerade,” drawing inspiration from the original mid-18th century promenade concerts held in London’s pleasure gardens. Finally, the Mansfield Symphony Chorus will join the orchestra as they spotlight Franz Schubert’s “Mass No. 2 in G Major,” one of his best-known works written in less than a week in 1815.

Leading the performance are MSO Music Director and Conductor Octavio Más-Arocas and Mansfield Symphony Chorusmaster Jacob Poiner.

“The MSO and MSC join forces in this colorful and exciting concert. Fast-moving masquerades, whirling romance, and expressionistic and obsessive waltzes will make for an unforgettable performance,” said Más-Arocas. “The MSC will be featured in Schubert’s Mass, a beautiful work and an audience favorite. Join us for this incredible night of exciting and beautiful music.”

A pre-concert “symphony talk” will be presented by program commentator Mark Sebastian Jordan.

The Renaissance Performing Arts Association is located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. For tickets and information, visit rentickets.org or contact the box office at 419-522-2726.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.