Program to focus on invasive species

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Stewardship: Invasive Species

Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 State Route 19.

Help protect the Parks of the Crawford Park District from invasives species such as honeysuckle and barberry. Join Land Manager Mike to improve these special habitats. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring gloves. Loppers and other special equipment will be provided. Heckert Nature Preserve is located at 1601 State Route 19, west of state Route 602. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Feeding Day

Monday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Lizards, turtles, bugs, snakes, and bunnies, oh my! The Crawford Park District has lots of mouths to feed here at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center! Come by to help prepare diets and feed the critters. But that’s not all! Captive animals require enrichment in their lives to relieve stress and boredom. Make fun puzzles, toys, and decorations for them as well! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Wildflower Walk

Monday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

What better way to celebrate Earth Day than by taking a leisurely hike to admire the spring blooming wildflowers? Participants in this program offered by the Crawford Park District will learn how to identify common spring wildflowers, and participants can take home a free Wildflowers of Ohio guidebook. Hopefully, we’ll catch some of our more uncommon flowers in bloom, such as Dwarf Larkspur, Large-flowered Bellwort, and Braun’s Violet. While Drooping Trilliums are typically white, we’ll also search for some of this flower’s rarer color form: maroon!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.