Partnership releases development report

On March 29, the Crawford Partnership announced the 2023 Crawford County Development Report, a comprehensive document spotlighting the county’s progress from the past year. Originally introduced in 2023, this year’s report highlights 21 commercial, industrial, and community development projects, as well as shares the perspectives of local elected leaders from Crawford County, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, and New Washington.

Last year, according to the report, Crawford County recognized $65 million in investment and job creation of 178 new positions added to the workforce. Furthermore, the sustained impact is forecasted to extend over the next decade as the county anticipates generating approximately $4.3 million in local tax revenue.

David Zak, president and CEO of the Crawford Partnership, applauded the community for its success, saying, “We are grateful for all of the amazing people in our public, private, and nonprofit sectors who are pushing Crawford County forward every day. We are becoming a shining star and economic driver in northwest and north central Ohio.”

The report showcases a diverse array of community development projects that significantly impact the county’s landscape and quality of life. Among the highlighted projects are the Maplecrest Community Center, Village of Crestline Wastewater Treatment Plant, Bucyrus-Nevada waterline, brownfield redevelopment, Crestline Arch, Bascom Communications & North Central Electric, and Renschville development. These projects represent a multifaceted approach to enhancing Crawford County, touching upon crucial aspects such as infrastructure, essential services for children, and housing. From fostering education at the Maplecrest Community Center to ensuring sustainable water management through the Village of Crestline Wastewater Treatment Plant, each endeavor underscores the commitment to holistic community development.

Cindy Wood, director of development and community relations at The Ohio State University at Mansfield and president of the Crawford Partnership Board of Directors, also celebrated the community’s achievements.

“Last year is more evidence that Crawford County is developing a reputation for growth, development, and collaboration. We are excited about last year’s results and looking forward to more success in the future,” she said.

The seven industrial projects in the report include both new space as well as investments in machinery and equipment. Among the featured projects are Wurm’s Woodworking Company’s state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot building, Tramec Sloan’s significant investment in automation, the ribbon cutting ceremony for Galion Spec Building, Sunrise Cooperative’s expansion of agricultural facilities, Hord Family Farms’ birthing barn, IB-Tech’s celebration of its 25th anniversary, and Eagle Crushers’ $1.8 million expansion in machinery and equipment.

Collectively, these initiatives not only demonstrate the economic vibrancy of Crawford County but also solidify its position among the top 3% of micropolitans in the nation.

Kim Winkle, vice president of operations at Avita Health System and vice president of the Crawford Partnership Board, is enthusiastic about the county’s momentum.

“For two years in a row, Crawford County has been a national leader in economic development, and there’s no sign of that stopping in the future. Every project, every success generates momentum taking us forward,” Winkle said.

Crawford County’s commercial landscape experienced growth in 2023, with a diverse range of established enterprises to startups reflecting the county’s entrepreneurial spirit and business-friendly environment. Among these projects are Ganymede Technologies, recipient of a $50,000 grant from JobsOhio, Bucyrus Storage Complex’s investment in a vacant property, Dutchtown DariBar with new ownership, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group’s strategic merger, as well as the opening of Joey’s Pub & Cafe, Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, and Mi Cerrito’s Galion location. These commercial endeavors demonstrate the local business landscape but also reinforce Crawford County’s position as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and community growth.

The 11-page report, shared previously at the State of the Vision annual meeting, can now be viewed by the general public at cpreports.org.

Submitted by the Crawford Partnership.