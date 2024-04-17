ODOT road work ahead for Galion

This map shows ODOT’s Crawford County projects for 2024. Courtesy | ODOT

The Ohio Department of Transportation has six upcoming construction projects in Crawford County, starting this month.

ODOT’s District 3 2024 Construction Guide has two specific projects impacting parts of Galion.

First is a resurfacing project along various routes in Crawford County, starting in May. ODOT said it will be from “State Route 96 west to S.R. 96 east as it crosses along S.R. 598; S.R. 181 from S.R. 61 to Scott Street; S.R. 598 from Old Lincoln Highway to S.R. 96; S.R. 598 from S.R. 96 to S.R. 39; S.R. 598 from U.S. 30 to Old Lincoln Highway.” Kokosing Construction Company Inc. was awarded the $2.6 million project in September 2023. Traffic will be maintained at all times, and the project should be completed in August 2024.

Next up for Galion is a $3.1 million minor rehabilitation of state routes 61 and 181, slated to run from May 2025 to September 2025. This will consist of “Pavement repairs and bridge maintenance in Crawford and Richland Counties along S.R. 61 from Crawford-Morrow County Line Road to Monnet-New Winchester Road; between McNeil Road and just north of Thrush Avenue; and S.R. 181 from just south of Main Street in Crestline to S.R. 309.”

There are four other notable projects in Crawford County:

• State Route 96 rehabilitation, a year-long $3.3 million project expected to wrap up this May.

• U.S. Route 30 culvert preservation, currently underway and running to August 2024.

• U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation, a $9.25 million project currently underway and estimated to be completed in December.

• U.S. Route 30 pavement repairs, a $3.4 million project expected to take place from April 2025 to October 2025.

ODOT is responsible for maintaining and construction of interstates, U.S. and state routes outside of municipalities. Federal and state routes inside municipalities marked as a local route are handled by that municipality. County roads are handled by the county, township roads by the respective township.

“Each spring, we shift our priority from snow and ice operations to construction and maintenance investments in our state’s transportation system,” ODOT said. “Our yearly plans are outlined in our district construction programs.”

District 3 of ODOT serves Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland and Wayne counties in north central Ohio. There are 4,185 lane miles in District 3, as well as 1,370 bridges. ODOT is doing 110 projects in the eight-county District 3.

Jack Marchbanks is ODOT director, and Bob Weaver is district deputy director. For more information, visit www.ohgo.com or transportion.ohio.gov/projects.

Delaware Gazette Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.