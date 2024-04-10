‘Science of Sound’ to cap concert series

The Renaissance Theatre will host the final concert of its three Teddy Bear Concerts in the 2023-24 Mechanics Bank Education Series on Sunday, April 28, at 2:30 p.m. In partnership with Buckeye Imagination Museum, “The Science of Sound” will be held in Theatre 166, located at 166 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. See, hear, and feel sound waves with this interactive performance featuring audience participation and live musicians from the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra.

Teddy Bear concerts take place at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 venue with audience members sitting near the performers. Geared to children ages 2 through 10, each Teddy Bear concert offers an interactive element and a relaxed environment. Small audience sizes, lights up, low sound levels, and safe sensory spaces allow audience members with autism and other sensory-processing issues to be accommodated at this performance.

“The Science of Sound” focuses on the relationship between music and the science taking place that makes it beautiful. Buckeye Imagination Museum Executive Director Fred Boll helps audiences understand sound waves with visual aids and activities that bring the information to life. Mansfield Symphony Orchestra members and the education team invite children to participate in the story as it goes along.

An important part of the Ren’s educational and family programming, Teddy Bear Concerts are set up to allow children an up-close experience with symphonic instruments, live acting, and basic musical concepts. To provide the most engaging performance possible, the Teddy Bear series can accommodate a limited number of concert-goers and their favorite teddy bears, so seats fill quickly.

Tickets are on sale at the Renaissance box office at 138 Park Ave. W. in Mansfield, via phone at 419-522-2726, and online at www.rentickets.org. Additional generous support for the Ren’s Teddy Bear Concert series comes from Nationwide Children’s, the Ohio Arts Council, and Sharon Granter, in memory of her late husband, Don. For additional information, please call 419-522-2726.

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.