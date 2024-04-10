No posts to display

JOSHUA KEERAN
Victory Lanes in Galion hosted the PBA50 Sherry Bodkins Women’s Health Awareness Memorial Central Open March 29-31. The weekend featured a junior pro-am, adult pro-am, PBA senior qualifying and senior round robin match play. Pictured (left to right) are placers in the adult pro-am event: Jeffrey Rocks (champion), Nick Campbell (runner-up), Ed Tennis (third place), Brian Gingerich (fourth place), Kevin Inscore (fifth place), PBA Regional Champion Bill Rowe, as well as Laurie Rinehart and Ken Bodkins Sr. of Victory Lanes.

Courtesy | Victory Lanes

