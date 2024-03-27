Funds offered for food, shelter programs

Crawford County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Crawford County has been chosen to receive $17,150 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of United Way, Red Cross, Council on Aging, The Salvation Army, Community Action, Jobs and Family Services, and a county commissioner will determine how the funds awarded to Crawford County are distributed among the emergency food and shelter program run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Tammy Crabtree at 124 Buehler St. in Galion or by phone at 419-468-5121 ext. 1619 for details. Applications must be submitted by April 8.

Submitted by Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission.