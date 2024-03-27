Book party to showcase student creativity

The Ready for Hire program in Crawford County is inviting Level Up participants, parents, family, and members of the public to the Level Up book release party. The event is scheduled to take place on April 10 at the Bucyrus Public Library (BPL) from 6-7 p.m. and promises to be a celebration of creativity and talent as students unveil their digital art creations to the public.

Since last November, students have been honing their skills using a variety of digital art creation programs such as Procreate Dreams, Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop. Additionally, they have delved into the world of 3D printing using Fusion 360, pushing the boundaries of their creativity even further. To immortalize their creations, prints will be compiled into an art book, with each young artist featured alongside a brief biography. Attendees will have the opportunity to acquire copies of this unique compilation during the event.

Kevin Fourman, Crawford County Ready for Hire site coordinator, emphasized the significance of the occasion, stating, “Not only do the students have the opportunity to create digital art and gain experience using programming tools new to them but they will also be published artists and be able to showcase their original work to family members and the public in general.”

Guests are encouraged to join in the festivities, get their hands on these one-of-a-kind creations, and even have the chance to have their copies signed by the talented youth artists themselves.

The Ready for Hire Level Up program is a career-readiness program for students in grades 9-12, but the Bucyrus Public Library has used library resources to expand the program to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students. The program is aimed at providing students with valuable and in-demand career skills such as animation, Photoshop, 3D printing, music production, digital illustration and design, and more. The Level Up book release party is an integral part of the program as it provides a medium for students to showcase their skills and creativity. Moreover, it is a chance for the community to come together and appreciate the power of art while also learning about the program and how it benefits the youth and employers in Crawford County.

Students interested in participating in the outlined activities for the Ready for Hire after-school program may report to the Bucyrus Public Library in person to sign up as the program continues to take on new students. For more information, interested parties may follow the Bucyrus Public Library Facebook page, visit the Bucyrus Public Library website, or email Fourman at [email protected] or BPL Teen Services Manager Kolter Kiess at [email protected].

Submitted by Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.