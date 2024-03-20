Weibl’s legacy being honored

Longtime Galion resident Tony Weibl poses for a photo in front of an exhibit at the Galion History Center honoring his former pastry shop. Courtesy | Galion History Center

The Galion History Center (GHC) staff has been working on something sweet! On Friday, Feb. 23, Executive Director Tanesha Pickering and Curator Keily Cunningham met Tony Weibl and his family in the Galion History Museum as his family surprised the renowned Galion baker with GHC’s newest exhibit — Tony’s Pastry Shop.

The exhibit showcases artifacts from Tony’s Pastry Shop and pays homage to the incredible life of master baker Weibl and the impact his bakery had on Galion.

Originally from Yugoslavia, Weibl and his family fled to Germany when Russia advanced on Yugoslavia in 1943 and took the family’s property. Their once well-off family was devastated by the effects of World War II. With Weibl’s father away at war and experiencing hunger, at age 13, he became the apprentice to a German baker. Weibl was often able to take baked goods home to his family after his work day. The family came to America in 1951 where Weibl joined the U.S. Army and put his baking skills to good use and quickly learned English.

In 1959, Weibl moved to Galion and bought the Malloy Bakery at 244 Harding Way E. The grand opening of Tony’s Pastry Shop took place in early February of 1960. The shop served a variety of bread, rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, pies, doughnuts, and delicacies over its 29 years in uptown Galion. It truly was a beloved business by so many in Galion.

Weibl retired and closed his shop in 1988. At age 91, Weibl still spends time baking at Andrew’s Pastries in Marion. Andrew’s Pastries keeps Weibl’s recipes alive and well to this day.

The GHC held a public unveiling of its new exhibit in the Galion History Museum and Gift Shop, located in the Brownella Cottage Carriage House at 132 S. Union St., on Saturday, March 16. Weibl’s famous sugar brownies were provided by Andrew’s Pastries while supplies lasted.

Submitted by the Galion History Center.