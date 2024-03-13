CCBDD to hold annual basketball game

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) strives to raise awareness for people with developmental disabilities all year long, but when March comes along, we aim to host extra special activities and events promoting kindness, diversity, inclusion, and acceptance.

For the youth in our communities, we have partnered with area schools to host a second-grade coloring contest where kids get to show their coloring abilities on a picture depicting this year’s theme, and a middle-school poster contest where students have a chance to show off their art skills.

Our big event is the sixth annual Crawford County Unified Exhibition Basketball Game, held at Bucyrus High School at 7 p.m. on March 22. Everyone is invited, and there will be lots of activities at the game and we will be announcing the winners of our youth contests. Admission is free, although donations of non-perishables and hygiene products are accepted for entrance.

Donations will be used to support the CCBDD’s food pantry. These donations will help local families that are served by CCBDD. Needs include canned goods, boxed food and drink, and hygiene products. Any monetary donations as well as concessions will benefit the local Special Olympics, Chargers for Change, and CCBDD’s food pantry.

Local high school and Special Olympics athletes from Crawford County unite in two teams for a basketball game to determine who gets bragging rights for the next year, so don’t miss it!

In May, the Crawford County CU Lead program will have the opportunity to participate in our Adult Half-day Awareness Tour. Their tour will include visiting a group home, day programs, employers of people we support, Fairway School, and a tour of our new assistive technology room.

CCBDD’s mission is to empower individuals by supporting opportunities to thrive and prosper. Our vision is that people with developmental disabilities will have quality lives in their community with an abundance of choices.

We are committed to providing exceptional individualized services using a person-centered philosophy to support children and adults to live, work, and be a part of their community throughout their lifetime. These services are made possible by the CCBDD and include operating the five-STAR-rated Fairway preschool, early intervention services, service and support administration (case management), family support services, and Special Olympics.

We are grateful for our community support of local dollars that go toward services for people with developmental disabilities, including early intervention, therapy, family support, and some adult services, as well as levy dollars funding the local share — about 36% — of Medicaid waiver services.

We hope this month, you will take special notice of opportunities that come your way. Always remember that we are better together, which enhances diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and so much more.

Submitted by the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities.