‘Women of the Wilderness’ topic of program

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Women of the Wilderness

Friday, March 8, at 6 p.m. (virtual).

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by learning about some of the wonderful women who pioneered their way into being great naturalists, conservationists, park rangers and more! Visit the Crawford Park District website at crawfordpd.org or call the office at 419-683-9000 to register and receive a Zoom link. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org.

Artifact Expo

Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

If you are into prehistoric artifacts, this event is for you! The Crawford Park District invites you to come out to see what other local collectors have found in the fields of Crawford County and other areas. View their displays and have your questions about unidentified items answered. There will also be raffle items, and all kids will get their own piece of flint to take home. Drag out that old cigar box and show off your artifacts! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Girl Scouts: Pets

Tuesday, March 12, at 6:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Are you a Brownie Girl Scout? If so, join the Crawford Park District and Troop 4253 to learn all about pets and work on earning your badge. We’ll look at different animals that you could have as a pet and all the care that goes into taking care of that animal. Brownie Girl Scouts from all troops are welcome!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.