Council deliberates city improvements

During the Galion City Council meeting held Feb. 27, council members approved changes to the appropriations ordinance 2023-85, which reallocated funding in several areas.

Among the notable adjustments were provisions addressing previously uncovered Galion City Health Department charges, an allocation of $10,000 earmarked for diversity training within the department, and an additional $13,702 designated for shipping and administrative expenses associated with the installation of restrooms at Cobey Park.

The Health Department charges are now covered under a grant, however costs from November to December of last year did not fall under the grant’s coverage. Various Health Department grants will be used to cover these expenses moving forward.

Funding for the Health Department’s Equity and Inclusion training comes from a workforce development grant awarded to the city. The department has tentative plans to open up the training to other departments in the city.

Council members also discussed an unexpected expense related to the Cobey Park restroom project. The pre-fab bathrooms located in Cobey are expected to be opened in the spring. After installation, the city received a $13,702 charge for shipping and paperwork filing fees.

The initial project was funded by a $43,563 Freese grant and a $6,437 ODNR NatureWorks grant. Mayor Tom O’Leary suggested that the council “just pay them.” O’Leary also indicated that the council was not very impressed with services offered by the installers and suggested that the council simply approach any similar future projects differently.

The council also passed ordinance 2024-10, allowing the Galion Fire Department to apply for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency which, if awarded, will provide the department with updated equipment to continue safely serving the community.

Hannah Bryan is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.