Program aims to find elusive snow scorpionfly

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Rock Tumbling

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The Crawford Park District invites you to join us at one of our popular rock tumbling programs. This is the second of a two-part program. You will learn about rock tumbling equipment and the process of tumbling rocks.

Volunteer Bryan Summer will lead this rockin’ program! The first session started with the rough tumbling process; session two will finish the polish tumble. A one-hour multimedia lesson will be part of this hands-on activity. Please plan on attending both sessions.

Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Walk-ins are still welcome.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Viewing the Night Sky

Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in celestial sights. Some of the targets for winter are:

• Saturn – beautiful rings, 1 billion miles away, has 146 moons, and Titan is its largest moon.

• Jupiter – has unique cloud bands, ½ billion miles away, and has 4 main large moons out of 95 moons.

• Andromeda Galaxy (M31) – a barred spiral galaxy, our nearest major galactic neighbor, and it’s a real treat to view this local galaxy.

• Orion Nebula (M42) – only 1,500 light-years away, birthplace of baby stars, and has an apparent magnitude of 4.

• North Star – also known as Polaris, one of the easiest stars to locate, and is the tail in the constellation of Ursa Minor/Little Bear.

• Big Dipper – part of the constellation Ursa Major/Great Bear, an asterism of 7 bright stars, and the top of the ladle points to the North Star.

• Seven Sisters – also known as Pleaides, a local open cluster of young stars, and only 444 light-years away.

Snow Insects

Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Some insects are most active on warm, late winter days on top of the snow. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to discover which insects are active in winter and why they are most comfortable in the cold. This program will include an indoor presentation, concluding with a hike down to the Sandusky River to search for snow insects. If we are lucky, we may find the elusive snow scorpionfly!

The date is subject to change based on weather conditions, so please check our website or Facebook page for updates.

Nature’s Best Leapers

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Every four years we have leap year! Celebrating a day early, and come out to the Crawford Park District’s Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center and learn about some of the best leapers in nature. We will also have a contest to see who the best leaper of the night is! This program is designed for children up to 5th grade.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.