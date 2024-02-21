Galion Community Theatre’s 40th season underway

Galion Community Theatre (GCT) is thrilled to kick off its 40th anniversary season with the uproarious production of “CLUE: On Stage,” directed by Crystal Ebner, the esteemed owner of Three Bean Coffee House. This timeless classic, which opened with two shows last weekend, promises to captivate audiences with its gripping mystery and uproarious humor.

Join GCT on Feb. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. for an unforgettable theatrical experience at the Galion Community Theatre, located at 127 Harding Way West. With Crystal Ebner making her directorial debut, audiences can expect an electrifying performance that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

“We’re ecstatic to bring ‘CLUE: On Stage’ to our stage as the inaugural production of our 40th Anniversary Season,” said Crystal Ebner, director of the production. “It’s a timeless story filled with intrigue, suspense, and of course, plenty of laughs. I’ve enjoyed the film with my family for years, and our actors are bringing that same joy to the stage. Audiences will love it!”

This production of “CLUE: On Stage” wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of sponsors Crossroads Original Design (presenting) and Schmidt Security Pro (supporting). Their commitment to the arts and to the Galion community is truly commendable.

Interested in sponsoring a production at GCT? Email [email protected].

Tickets for “CLUE: On Stage” can be purchased online at www.galiontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 419-468-2662. For more information about Galion Community Theatre and its upcoming productions, visit www.galiontheatre.org.

Galion Community Theatre has been a cornerstone of the Galion arts scene for four decades. With a mission to entertain, enrich, and educate through community involvement in live theater, GCT is dedicated to providing quality theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages.

Submitted by the Galion Community Theatre.