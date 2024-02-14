New members join Galion Board of Education

Members of the Galion City Schools Board of Education. Pictured (left to right) are Kirsten Geyer, Melissa Miller, Christi Eckert, Dennis Long and Mike Mateer. Courtesy | Galion City Schools

The Galion City School District is pleased to announce the installation of new members to its board of education and the election of new leadership for the year 2024.

During the first meeting of the new year, the board conducted its organizational meeting where new and re-elected members were sworn in, and the president and vice president were elected for the year. For 2024, Melissa Miller was elected president and Dennis Long was elected vice president, both committing to uphold the district’s mission to cultivate learners of tomorrow. Long, who was re-elected to his position following the November 2023 election, was sworn in, as well as the newly elected Christi Eckert.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of president of the board of education,” Miller said. “As we move forward, our focus will remain on continuous improvement, innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of education. We are committed to the success of every student and the advancement of our Tiger community.”

At a special meeting on Jan. 18, Kirsten Geyer was appointed to a vacancy that occurred on the board. Miller and Mike Mateer continue their terms as elected on the board.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hartmann expressed his excitement for the new board members and his sincere respect and appreciation, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome our new board members and leadership for 2024. We extend our deepest gratitude to all of our board members for their selfless dedication in striving to enhance the education and lives of our students, staff, and community members.”

Galion City Schools looks forward to a productive and collaborative year ahead under the guidance of its new and returning board members and leadership.

Submitted by Galion City Schools.