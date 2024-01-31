Renaissance to present youth workshop Feb. 9

Under the direction of Lori Turner, the Renaissance Theatre will present the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT) Workshop Showcase on Friday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The showcase will be presented as a stage-on-stage production at the Renaissance and is part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series.

General admission tickets are free for adults and students and are on sale now at the Renaissance box office, via phone, and online at rentickets.org.

Designed to focus on the individual performer, the RYOT Workshop Showcase offers opportunities for young actors to work one-on-one and in small ensembles with Turner and other guest professionals to develop and grow vocal skills, hone their acting chops, and perform in a smaller cast setting.

Turner said, “The RYOT workshop gives young performers a chance to explore different styles of musical theatre from its earliest days to the present. Students will present short scenes and musical numbers from ‘Annie Get Your Gun,’ ‘Pirates of Penzance,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ ‘Fiddler On The Roof,’ and ‘The Cocoanuts.’ Our young performers range from ages 8-16 and come from several area schools.”

Offered as an opportunity for participation by students in second through 12th grade, the workshop features performers in two age groups — second grade through sixth grade and seventh grade through 12th grade. This year’s showcase features the talents of nearly 20 students, including Breah Boyd, Olivia Brumagin, Hadley Bechtol, Lilly Clapp, Isla Donley, Audrey King, McKinnley King, Marilena Kruer, Steliana Kruer, Milo McDonald, Jackie Metz, Saige Painley, Ilona Phillips, Sol Phillips, Caroline Secrist, Alex Trolian, Sloane Walter, and Halle Williams.

For additional information regarding the 2023-24 RYOT Workshop Showcase, contact Turner at [email protected].

Submitted by Renaissance Performing Arts.