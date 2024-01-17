Galion swimmers compete in Mt. Gilead Invite

On Saturday, the Galion Tigers participated in the five-team Mount Gilead Invite at the Marion YMCA. The girls finished third, while the boys took fourth.

The girls team was led by senior Elisha Brown, who placed second in the 200-yard individual medley and third in the 100-yard breaststroke. Freshman Claire Wiggins placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle. Junior Grace Sparks had fourth-place finishes in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. The 200-yard medley relay team of Freshman Elliott Gangwer, Brown, Wiggins, and Sparks placed third, while the 200-yard free relay team of sophomore Bianca Davis, senior Lily Ebner, Gangwer, and junior Riley Preston were fifth. The 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Brown, Wiggins, Preston, and Sparks placed third.

The boys team was led by Junior Anthony Ferini, who won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events. Freshman Noah Gillam placed second in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Senior Wyatt Estep placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle. The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Luke Tinnermeier, Gillam, Ferini, and Estep placed third. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ferini, Estep, Gillam, and Tinnermeier placed second.

The next competition for the team is today at the Tiffin YMCA. The four-team meet starts at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Galion High School swimming coach Ted Temple.