‘Fun Home’ to be performed at Renaissance

The Renaissance Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming production of “Fun Home,” a compelling musical that explores the intricacies of family dynamics, identity, and the challenges of growing up. The show will grace the Ren’s Theatre 166 stage from Jan. 19-28.

Performance dates and times:

• Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Jenny Bennett and featuring a talented cast, “Fun Home” promises to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and powerful performances.

Cast:

• Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby – Jacob Poiner

• Medium Alison – Jamie Mayfield

• Alison – Jess Kadish

• Bruce – Drew Traxler

• Helen – Lori Turner

• Small Alison – Sasha Dresser

• Joan – Wendy Cave

• Christian – Milo McDonald

• John – Wyatt Bechstein

• Understudy Small Alison/Christian/John – Saige Painley

Production Team:

• Director – Jenny Bennett

• Musical director – Michael Thomas

• Assistant director – Erica Cruz Hernández

• Costume design – Linda Turske

• Set design – Jason Kaufman

• Stage manager, props master, lighting design – Nikolas Demers

• Assistant stage manager – Emma Yockey

“Fun Home” delves into the complexities of family relationships, taking the audience on a journey through Alison’s past and present. Adapted from Alison Bechdel’s groundbreaking graphic novel, the musical offers a refreshingly honest and wholly original perspective on the challenges of understanding our parents through grown-up eyes.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison delves into her past to unravel the story of the volatile, brilliant man whose secrets defined her family. Moving between past and present, Alison revisits her unique childhood at the Bechdel Funeral Home, exploring her understanding of her own identity and grappling with unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. “Fun Home” is a poignant exploration of seeing one’s parents through grown-up eyes.

“Fun Home” premiered at The Public Theater in New York City on Oct. 22, 2013, and later graced Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre on April 19, 2015, under the direction of Sam Gold.

Tickets for “Fun Home” can be purchased in person at the Renaissance box office, by phone at 419-522-2726, or online at www.rentickets.org.

Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical experience as the Renaissance Theatre brings “Fun Home” to life on the Theatre 166 stage. Join us for an unforgettable exploration of family, identity, and the journey to self-discovery.

