Wolfe joins Agency on Aging board

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging has announced a new member, Michaela Wolfe, to the foundation board and will serve as a Wyandot representative.

Wolfe is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) registered nurse at Marion General Hospital. This year, she received her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio University. Her expertise is in ICU, palliative care, hospice, geriatric medicine, and family medicine. By serving on the Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board, Wolfe aspires to see that the aging population has equal access to care and opportunities as they age.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination, and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers, and resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging.