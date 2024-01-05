Schumacher appointed to MOESC board

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) Board of Governors voted at its Dec. 20 meeting to approve the appointment of Linda Schumacher to fill the unexpired term held by Erin Stine (Richland County), effective Dec. 2, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025. Linda has been the treasurer at Pioneer Career & Technology Center since July 2012.

MOESC Board President Doug Theaker said, “Linda has been a tremendous treasurer for Pioneer Career & Technology Center and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors.”

“I would like to thank Linda for her willingness to serve on the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors,” said MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “Her knowledge and experience that she will bring to the board will be an asset to our organization. We look forward to working with her and the board as we move into the new year.”

The next Board of Governors meeting will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with a noon organizational meeting followed by the January regular board meeting.

MOESC provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.