Books donated to schools

The Crawford County Farm Bureau and Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association recently donated sets of eight books to seven local school libraries in an effort to ensure accurate agricultural stories are available to students.

The books were written and autographed by Amanda Radke, a well-known South Dakota rancher, blogger, and children’s book author. The books were delivered on Nov. 16 to the following elementary schools: Buckeye Central, Bucyrus City, Crestline, Galion, Hannah Crawford, Wynford, and Wayside Christian.

Radke read to 150 second and third-graders at Hannah Crawford Elementary on March 2, which is Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’ birthday. That evening, the Crawford County Farm Bureau and Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association hosted Planting the Seed for the Future of Agriculture, a public session on agricultural advocacy. The goal was to give people the tools to share their stories, provide skills for sharing farm life, and empower the next generation of farmers to be good agricultural ambassadors.

The event opened with local advocate Zoe Kent, an eighth-generation grain farmer and social media sensation, and featured Radke, who spoke about the importance of advocating for agriculture, sharing your story, connecting with people, and fighting to keep agriculture sustainable. One hundred thirty people, including FFA students, Farm Bureau and Cattlemen’s members, and the general public attended. Attendees purchased her autographed books and met the speakers.

The book donations were made possible through the support of the two organizations, their members, and people who donated during Radke’s visit. Book donors included Ashley Lutz, Kim and Cody Bauer, Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lutz Family Farms, Scheffler Farm, Weslane Cattle Co., as well as cash donations at the session on March 2.

Event sponsors included Andrew Schoch Agency, Chris Schiefer Insurance, Eric and MacKenzie Hanes, Hempy Water, Matt and Ashley Lutz, Nicole Feilon, S&F Transport Co., Kurt and Ashley Weaver of Weaver Farms, the Marion, Morrow, and Richland County Farm Bureaus, and the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association and Crawford County Farm Bureau.

Submitted by the Crawford County Farm Bureau.