Agency on Aging scholarships announced

The Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board has announced the launch of its 2024 Scholarship Program, aimed at supporting individuals pursuing higher education in the field of aging or disability services.

This year, the board will award three scholarships to deserving individuals who demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors and those with disabilities through their educational pursuits.

Key details about the scholarship program:

The scholarship award amount as determined by the Area Agency on Aging Foundation Board for the academic year 2024-25:

• One $2,000 scholarship for a student attending a four-year university.

• One $1,000 scholarship for a student attending a two-year college, technical school, center of education, or pursuing a certification.

• One $1,000 scholarship for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or certification and is a retiree or staff member of the Area Agency on Aging or is a child (step), or grandchild (step) of an actively employed (full-time or part-time) Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. staff member.

The application deadline will be March 15, 2024.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Area Agency on Aging’s website at aaa5ohio.org for detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions.

For further information, please contact Susie Danuloff at [email protected].

Submitted by The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.