Galion High School hosted the 14-team Kooper McCabe Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

The Galion varsity wrestling team placed sixth on Saturday in the Kooper McCabe Memorial Tournament held at Galion High School.

Placing for the Tigers were Carter Trukovich (champion, 113-pound weight class), Carsten Branstetter (runner-up, 120), Gradey Harding (champion, 126), Ryder Alberty (third, 132), Sam Evans (fifth, 138), Blake McDaniel (runner-up, 157) and Alex Griffith (champion, 285).