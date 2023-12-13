Stough featured in book

Dr. John K. Luoma is pictured holding a copy of his book “Saddlebag Preacher: The Story of the Rev. John Stough and the Evangelizing of the Ohio Frontier.” Submitted photo

A new book available on store shelves has ties to Galion’s religious history.

“Saddlebag Preacher: The Story of the Rev. John Stough and the Evangelizing of the Ohio Frontier” was written by Dr. John K. Luoma, a former professor at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Stough was one of the founders of Wittenburg and is the founder of the Ohio Synod of the Lutheran Church, which is how Luoma came to know of him.

Stough did a missionary tour on horseback across multiple states. He started in Aurora, West Virginia, and gradually moved his way further west. He came to Ohio in 1806, eventually riding 100,000 miles on horseback over the years as a farmer in between planting and harvesting seasons.

Stough eventually settled in the Crawford County area and had an approximately 100-acre farm. He partnered with Bucyrus local Frances J. Ruth, who would preach the English portion of the local Lutheran service, while Stough would preach in German.

In 1831, Stough founded First Lutheran Church in Galion.

Stough was married twice. His first wife was Elizabeth Hogmire with whom he had four children. His second wife was Catherine Troutman, and she was mother to 10 children with Stough.

Stough is buried in Myers Cemetery along state Route 39 near the Shelby area in Richland County.

Luoma likes to reflect on the impact and knowledge Stough had in such a primitive time.

“I think the amazing thing is that he went out into the ministry on his own, “ said Luoma. “He had no more than an elementary education. He was self-educated.”

“Saddlebag Preacher: The Story of the Rev. John Stough and the Evangelizing of the Ohio Frontier” can be purchased online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Contact Erin Miller at [email protected].