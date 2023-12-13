Smith selected for AgriPOWER program

Smith

Brianna Smith, of Shelby, is one of 14 farmers and agribusiness professionals selected to participate in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2023-2024 AgriPOWER Institute.

AgriPOWER is a program of Ohio Farm Bureau and designed for farmers and agribusiness professionals. It focuses on public issues that are relevant to the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy and trade policies. In AgriPOWER, individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.

Smith is a marketing manager at Certified Angus Beef and works hand-in-hand with 34 independently owned meat companies to market their Certified Angus Beef offerings in their respective markets. She and her husband bought property on her family farm and help manage 80 acres of woodlands. Smith coaches the Wayne County and Ashland County 4-H Livestock Judging Teams, is a member of the Ashland County 4-H Committee and a member of the Shelby FFA Alumni Association. She is a graduate of Ohio State University.

“AgriPOWER XIV is poised to provide these budding leaders with a remarkable chance to delve into the intricate challenges that Ohio agriculture faces, all while fine-tuning their abilities as powerful advocates for the industry,” said Melinda Witten, director of AgriPOWER. “We eagerly look forward to witnessing the transformative journey these participants will embark upon as they engage with the AgriPOWER program.”

One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues, and an out-of-state session will help them learn about the differences and similarities in agriculture outside of Ohio.

Partnering with Ohio Farm Bureau on AgriPOWER Class XIV are Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Ohio Soybean Council, Farm Credit Mid-America, AgCredit, Legacy Farmers Cooperative, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, Certified Angus Beef, Stark County Farm Bureau, PBS Animal Health and United Producers Inc.

For additional information about AgriPOWER, visit ofb.ag/agripower.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.