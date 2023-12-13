MOESC hosting CCP and Financial Aid Night

The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) is pleased to host its annual College Credit Plus (CCP) and Financial Aid Night on Jan. 16, 2024, from 6-7 p.m. at 890 W. 4th St. in Mansfield.

This event is open to all students and families for students in grades 6-11 for the 2024-25 school year. Parents and students will learn how students may take college classes next school year at no cost.

Families will learn more about the College Credit Plus program from area colleges and universities. Additionally, students will learn about the Accuplacer assessment that will be required for placement into college classes.

There will be a financial aid meeting taking place for seniors and parents in a separate room from 6-7 p.m. Parents will have the opportunity to begin the FAFSA process.

There is no registration for this event. For more information, please email Dr. Alyson Baker at [email protected].

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.