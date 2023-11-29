Memories to be made at McCrate Farm

Nicole and Brandon McCrate, owners of McCrate Farm Christmas Trees in Mount Gilead, pose for a photo with their son Luke. McCrate Farm Christmas Trees is located at 1345 Township Road 206 in Marengo.

When Brandon and Nicole McCrate moved into their home located in Marengo in July 2022, the idea of opening a Christmas tree farm was not necessarily a part of their plan.

The McCrates, who had been living in the Galloway area near Columbus ever since they married, decided to find a location to live that would be centrally located between their families who are in Grove City and northern Ohio.

“We spent a year looking at homes,” said Nicole McCrate. “It was such a long process, but we knew we wanted to find the right fit for us.”

When they stumbled across their property in Marengo, the McCrates saw an investment opportunity. The 19,000-square-foot horse barn complete with stalls and an arena on their land is just waiting for the right person to bring it to life.

“Ideally, we would love to work with someone who can work in that space at some point,” Nicole McCrate said. “We are just hoping to find the right person and see it all unfold.”

Until that happens, the McCrates decided to find other ways to use their property to be productive for the Marengo area and themselves.

“When I was growing up, I always had such fun memories of going to pick out our Christmas trees as a family,” Nicole McCrate said. “It’s just such a special holiday for so many, and I thought it would be a great way for us to make our own memories here on the farm.”

The McCrates offer precut trees in Douglas, Fraser, or Canaan firs, and they also have a Santa shop full of handmade crafts for sale.

“It has been so fun to meet folks from right here around the community since we have opened,” Nicole McCrate said. “It’s great to make connections with the people around us.”

The McCrate Farm, located at 1345 Township Road 206 in Marengo, is open for Christmas tree sales from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The business is open on weekdays, but by appointment only.. can be open weekdays by appointment.

For more information, visit the “McCrate Farm” Facebook page.

