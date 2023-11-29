Galion students honored at BOE meeting

Galion Senior Makenzi Lehman is presented with a certificate of achievement and keepsake coin for her efforts of demonstrating self-discipline as a “Portrait of a Tiger” during the Galion City Schools Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21. Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

The Galion City Schools Board of Education recognized students and accepted donations during its Nov. 21 meeting.

To begin the meeting, four students were acknowledged by their nominating teachers for demonstrating the self-disciplined trait of the “Portrait of a Tiger.” The students recognized were Isabella Thoman, first grade; Korinna Garrison, fourth grade; Koh Jo, seventh grade; and Makenzi Lehman, senior. Each student was given a certificate of achievement as well as a commemorative Galion City Schools keepsake coin for their efforts from Superintendent Jeff Hartmann.

The board then went on to accept donations for the following: $1,104 from the Galion City Schools Booster Club to fund six students for the sixth grade Heartland trip; 136 TI calculators for the benefit of GMS sixth grade students valued at $1,761.20 from Galion Building and Loan; $2,000 from the Galion City Schools Booster Club for a concrete pad at the softball field; and a donation of six totes of legos to the Primary School classrooms, valued at approximately $900 from Bruce Clady.

District Treasurer Charlene Parkinson presented her monthly report as well as the five-year forecast. While no questions were asked from the board, Parkinson noted that one variable would be somewhat of an issue for districts across the state in the years ahead.

“Real estate reappraisals is still a hot topic of discussion, and the pressure it is going to put on county auditors to do the revaluations,” Parkinson said. “If that were to push what would normally be our March payment on real estate taxes into September. We have enough of a cash balance to weather that storm, but it could be a different situation for some districts.”

In the superintendent’s report, Hartmann stated that the process was in motion for OhioGuidestone to begin working with Galion students in the near future.

“We are waiting for the contract to be signed, and they are going to start working on Dec. 1 ideally,” Hartmann said. “We need the help. We are very much looking forward to having them join our team to help our kids so that our teachers can actually focus on what they need to do in the classroom.”

According to its website, OhioGuidestone offers services for mental health, substance use disorder, family care, foster care, juvenile justice, residential treatment, home-based counseling, job training and more.

The next meeting of the Galion City Schools Board of Education is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

