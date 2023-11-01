Holiday meals available

LORAIN — A person’s situation can change quickly. Anyone who has had a loss of income due to layoffs or an unexpected expense shouldn’t have to sacrifice a good meal for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 8, Second Harvest Food Bank (Second Harvest) and Galion City Schools are teaming up again to provide 500 Thanksgiving meals to Crawford County residents.

“The holidays are a time to come together. We want to make sure everyone has access to enough food for the whole family to enjoy,” said Julie Chase-Morefield, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “The continued support of Galion City Schools allows us to serve throughout the year and culminates in our mobile distribution at Thanksgiving.”

This year’s distribution will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Galion City Schools, 470 Portland Way N. in Galion.

Registration is required for the Thanksgiving distributions. To register, go to secondharvestfoodbank.org or call 440-434-2441.

“Our partnership with Second Harvest is crucial for families in the area,” remarked Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann. “Students cannot learn if they are hungry, and we will continue to do what we can to ensure meals for our students and community.”

Drivers may pick up packages for two families, but they must sign up separately and have their own registration codes. Attendees must have their registration codes visible to enter the distribution line.

Eligibility is based on income and household size; a chart is available on Second Harvest’s website to help residents determine if they qualify. Proof of income is not required, but those who register will be asked to attest to their income.

Home delivery is not available for the Thanksgiving food packages.

The Galion City Schools event is intended for Crawford County residents, while other distributions are being held at BGSU Firelands in Erie County on Nov. 14, LCCC in Lorain County on Nov. 18, and Willard Parks and Recreation in Huron County on Nov. 21 for residents in those areas. Second Harvest hopes to distribute 3,300 Thanksgiving food packages over the four counties.

Each Thanksgiving box will include shelf-stable food, a turkey, apples, onions, potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, margarine, pumpkin pie, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin and cornbread mix.

“We try to include all the items you would need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and then some, Chase-Morefield said. “We want to take one worry off someone’s plate.”

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on Second Harvest’s website at secondharvestfoodbank.org.

Submitted by Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio.