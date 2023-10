Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer Erin Miller | Galion Inquirer

In Division IV, Region 14 playoff football action on Friday, fifth-seeded Galion defeated 12th-seeded Oberlin Firelands by a score of 36-6 in Galion. The Tigers will travel to Millersburg on Friday night to face fourth-seeded West Holmes at 7 p.m.