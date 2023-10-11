Putting flint, steel to good use

A Flint & Steel Fire program will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Lowe-Volk Park. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Flint & Steel Fire

Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

There are many ways to build a fire, but using flint and steel is a technique that is sure to impress your campfire crew. Join the Crawford Park District’s Mr. Josh as he shows you the necessary materials and methods to successfully start a fire with flint and steel. All materials will be provided.

Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Haunted Headwaters

Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8-11:30 p.m. at Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598.

They say the woods of Sandusky Headwaters Preserve are haunted, and the river running through them emanates an eerie mist. Join the Crawford Park District for a terrifying trek through the cursed woods, along the haunted Sandusky River, and (hopefully) return back to safety. Keep an eye and ear out for those lurking in the shadows waiting to make you jump and scream!! Cost for this event is $5 per person; funds raised will be split between the Junior Naturalist Club and our NEW archery range! This hike is not suitable for young children. This hike contains steps and rocky terrain. No new hikes will begin after 11 p.m. Sandusky Headwaters Preserve is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct. 14 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

The Crawford Park Astronomy Club will hold a special event focusing on the Annular Solar Eclipse. During this partial eclipse, 30-40% of the sun will be blocked. Solar glasses will be provided for event participants. The club will also have their solar telescopes out for viewing the eclipse. This is a drop in event as the eclipse will begin shortly after 11 a.m. and end at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Nature Photography

Sunday, Oct. 15, from 1-3 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Do you enjoy taking pictures of nature and wildlife using your phone or a 35mm camera? Join the Crawford Park District where we will explore common methods for taking great nature photos for landscape, closeup, nature & wildlife action, flash, and night photography. We will look at camera equipment and photo editing software. The best part of the class will be going on a nature hike and taking photos. Did you know… flint is harder than the steel it strikes? The friction created by striking the two pieces together shaves off a piece of iron, igniting the carbon within the steel to create the spark.

Canoeing

Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m. at Neff Reservoir on state Route 98, east of Bucyrus

The Crawford Park District invites you to stop out for a late morning paddle around Neff Reservoir. After learning some canoeing basics and safety, you will then take to the water! Please wear shoes that can get wet. All equipment will be provided. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served.

