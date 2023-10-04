Northmor grad takes 1st at Big E

Northmor graduate Jed Adams holds up the plaque he received after placing first at the FFA’s Eastern States Exposition. Courtesy | Northmor FFA

Over the weekend, 2022-23 senior Jed Adams, our former Northmor FFA president, competed in the Prepared Public Speaking CDE at the Big E (Eastern States Exposition). The Big E is an invitation only event in which speakers and other CDE participants from eastern states, as well as a few midwestern states, are invited to compete against some of the best speakers in the region.

After delivering a carefully crafted speech, Jed won the Prepared Public Speaking CDE.

It is a great honor to have a representative from Northmor win an event at the Big E. Additionally, Northmor was not the only school from District 2 to have a representative attending. Colonel Crawford’s Sydney Stirm also competed at the Big E in the Creed Speaking CDE. Sydney managed to take first place in her CDE as well.

This was a huge accomplishment for Northmor, as well as District 2 and Ohio FFA. This was Jed’s last public speaking event as a high school FFA member, and we thank him for all he has contributed to Northmor FFA over the past four years.

Congrats to Jed Adams, first-place winner of the Prepared Public Speaking CDE at the Eastern States Exposition!