Lowe-Volk Park site of upcoming Feeding Day event

A youngster participates in a previous Feeding Day event hosted by the Crawford Park District. Courtesy | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Seed Collection

Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road.

Come to Unger Park and help collect prairie plant seeds. Seed collection aids the Crawford Park District in creating new prairies or bolstering plant populations in established prairies. Land Manager Mike will assist you with plant and seed identification. All collection equipment will be provided. Long pants are recommended. Participants will also get to take some seeds home to establish their own native prairie garden. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit www.crawfordpd.org.

Feeding Day

Monday, Oct. 9, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

The animal ambassadors of the Crawford Park District get a variety of foods. Some prefer worms or mice, while others munch on leafy greens, fruits and vegetables. Stop by to help prepare some of the animals’ meals and then watch as they gobble their food up. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.