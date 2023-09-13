Teynors named Oustanding Senior Citizens

Dennis and Alice Teynor (front left, middle) pose with their Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award along with Crawford County Commissioner Scott Schmidt (front right). Behind them, from left to right, are Mayor Jeff Reser, Commissioner Tim Ley, Victim Advocate Officer with the Crawford County Prosecutors Office Jim Scott, and Commissioner Doug Weisenauer. Courtesy | Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2023 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizens are Dennis and Alice Teynor.

Dennis Teynor served in the United States Navy and is a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 181 where he currently serves as the finance officer. He also enjoys cooking meals for his community on a regular basis. His wife, Alice, worked for the Crawford County Board of Elections from 1988-2007 and served in the secretary of state’s office for two years. She has raised over $40,000 in support of veterans’ programs and continues to be a planner for the annual Patriotic Dinner Show in her community.

In the presence of family, friends, and dignitaries, Dennis and Alice Teynor were honored on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Area Agency on Aging, located within Hawkins Conference Center and hosted by Duana Patton, chief executive officer at the Area Agency on Aging, and Jason Painley, the corporate board president.

Each year, the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging. There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties).

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching the age of 60.

Submitted by the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.