Crawford SWCD holds annual meeting

Sunny Slopes Farm accepts the Outstanding Cooperator Award during the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting held Aug. 30. Courtesy | Crawford SWCD

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held its 78th annual meeting at The Loft at Pickwick Place on Aug. 30.

One of the main events at the meeting was the SWCD Board of Supervisor’s election. Congratulations are extended to Braxton James and Larry Leonhardt, who were elected to the Crawford SWCD Board of Supervisors for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

This year’s Outstanding Cooperator Award, sponsored by Ag Credit, went to Sunny Slopes Farm from Sulphur Springs. Sunny Slopes Farm, led by Nathan Brause, became a cooperator in 2003 and uses a multitude of conservation practices including grassed waterways and associated rock structures, grass filter strips, 4R nutrient management planning, whole farm resource management plan to reduce runoff, tree plantings, and multi-species cover crops.

Brause also utilizes conservation tillage practices including no-till and grid sampling with variable rate application. Sunny Slopes Farms has participated in the H2Ohio Program, EQIP, CRP, and the Loss Creek Phosphorus Reduction Program.

Dr. Scott Shearer of The Ohio State University was the featured entertainment for the evening. He is the professor and chair of the Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering Departments at Ohio State. Shearer’s slideshow and presentation gave a very interesting look at the future of technology in agriculture.

Special recognition was given to our SWCD affiliate members who assisted the district by donating $5,350 to the upcoming 2024 programs. Their donations help the district provide the many outreach programs that educate current and future landowners about the importance and techniques of using conservation practices on the land.

The Crawford SWCD appreciates all of the individuals who have cooperated with the district over the last 78 years by realizing the importance of conservation practices on the land and recognizing that our current generation must continue to work to protect all of our natural resources for future generations.

Submitted by the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District.