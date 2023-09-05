Salvation Army set to serve entire county

When Crawford County commissioners used opioid settlement money to help purchase the old Maplecrest Assisted Living facility in Bucyrus, a new era began. The site will be home to a Salvation Army that will serve all of Crawford County, including Galion. This occurs as the Salvation Army Bucyrus Corps will rebrand as the Salvation Army of Crawford County.

This change will offer more resources to the local community, like convenient after school programs, and especially emergency services, as the venerable organization has done around the world for more than century.

Most small Ohio towns once housed a Salvation Army — and Galion’s was Uptowne — but as times changed, there often was only one per county.

Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Miranda Jones joined the board of directors in August and attended her first meeting as the organization goes countywide.

There are roughly 12-15 board members, including a county commissioner, city employees, local attorneys and more. Major Tom Grace and wife, Debbie, oversee the Salvation Army’s efforts.

During any Galion-area emergencies or crises, the Salvation Army will work closely with Saint Paul United Methodist Church Uptowne on Cherry Street, particularly to become a shelter, as needed.

“This is a great example of how countywide collaboration can work to benefit all of our community members,” Jones told the Inquirer. “By strengthening the resources we have — if we have an emergency here in Galion or in Crestline — to be able to call the Salvation Army any time and know that we are now in their territory, so they can help us and serve our community members as well, that is a huge value to citizens of our community of all ages.”

The Salvation Army of Crawford County plans a late September open house.

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.