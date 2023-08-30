Treffen2023 coming to Mansfield

Treffen2023 will take place over Labor Day weekend in Mansfield. Courtesy | Destination Mansfield

The Mansfield Liederkranz will host Treffen2023 over Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates German heritage and invites German dance teams from across the country and beyond to compete as part of the festivities.

The event takes place Sept. 1-3 at the Mansfield Liederkranz, located at 1212 Siver Lane in Mansfield. On Friday evening, guests will enjoy camaraderie, German food for purchase, and music. Some of the food favorites include Liederkranz sausage, goulash, and schnitzel, all of which often sell out. On Saturday morning, the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and concludes with the opening ceremony. Dance groups and music will keep things festive in the outdoor pavilion throughout the day and evening.

The actual dance competition takes place inside Hunsinger Hall from 2-4 p.m. Sunday will offer more food, beverages, and dance fun for a perfect Labor Day gathering starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Admission is $15 for the day or $25 for both days.

The event draws an estimated 1,200 visitors to town for the weekend. The dance groups from similar clubs from across the country, like the Mansfield Liederkranz, gather every year, and dancers compete every other year. There are multiple age groups involved in dance teams (16-24) and these cities are currently confirmed to be represented: Akron, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, Mansfield, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Trenton, Kitchener, and Toronto. The Mansfield site has also hosted the event in 2003, 2007, and 2011.

According to Lee Tasseff, the Destination Mansfield president, “We’re honored to have a club like the Mansfield Liederkranz in our area that is well-respected by their peers across the country. Being selected as a hosting site is significant, and we applaud the Mansfield Liederkranz for continuing to spotlight German heritage in our area. We’re also pleased for the economic impact and opportunity to showcase our area attractions, hotels, and restaurants to groups from across the country.”

A treffen is an annual get-together of all the North American Donauschwaben Dance groups. Donauschwabens are the German descendants who settled in the Danube River valley in the 1800s. They meet every year at a Donauschwaben member site.

For more details about Treffen, visit the Mansfield Liederkranz page at www.liederkranz.org/treffen2023 or call the club at 419-529-3064.

Submitted by Destination Mansfield.