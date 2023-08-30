Monarch butterflies take center stage

A program focusing on monarch butterflies will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Buckeye Central Outdoor Learning Lab, 938 S. Kibler St., New Washington. Courtesy | Crawford Park District.

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Little Explorers: Wings

Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598.

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore wings! We will be inside and outside this month. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Homeschool in Nature: Ecosystem Engineers

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park.

Starting our school year off, the Crawford Park District Homeschoolers will investigate different ways animals change the environment. We will have a hands-on activity to see if we can modify the environment as well as the wild animals can. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register your 5 to 12-year-old.

Monarch Tagging

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. at Buckeye Central Outdoor Learning Lab, 938 S. Kibler St., New Washington.

The Crawford Park District invites families to learn about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly, its need for milkweed plants, and their amazing migration to Mexico. Participants will have an opportunity to help Kansas University with monarch migration and population research by attempting to capture, tag, and release monarch butterflies! Fun for all ages! Nets will be provided. Maybe your monarch will make it to Mexico!

The Buckeye Central Learning Lab is located on the campus of Buckeye Central Schools located at 938 S. Kibler St. New Washington. Meet at the Learning Lab Pavilion.

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.