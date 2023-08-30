Phillipses celebrate 70 years

Frank and Mary Jane Phillips

Frank and Mary Jane (Hoak) Phillips celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. They were married by Rev. William Harvey on Aug. 2, 1953 at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Gilead.

The couple, who reside in South Bend, Indiana, has one daughter, Brenda Phillips (Dave Neal) of South Bend, Indiana, and one great-godson, Nathan Pike of Cincinnati.

The couple celebrated the special occasion by having dinner with family and friends in New Carlisle, Indiana.

Frank worked at Galion Dresser/Komatsu, while Mary worked at Galion Community Hospital, Dr. Charles Skinner/Dr. Mark Woods medical offices and Nichols Furniture.