Harvest Festival returns to Crestline

Children enjoy a Ferris wheel ride at the Crestline Harvest Festival. Courtesy | Crestline Harvest Festival

This September marks the 49th year of the Crestline Harvest Festival, and festival-goers will see some new additions to the three-day celebration in downtown Crestline on Sept. 14-16. The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.

“We are continually adding new ideas and activities to the festival and work off of the feedback we hear in the community,” said Courtney Moody, a Harvest Festival Committee member.

New committee member Marc Sleeckx wanted to bring the harvest back to the Crestline Harvest Festival and organized a giant pumpkin-growing contest.

“It’s time to bring the harvest back to the festival,” Sleeckx said. “I’d love for everyone to bring their harvest and show it off and sell it for a good cause.”

Pumpkins for the Great Pumpkin Competition are due by Sept. 14. Those participating should call Sleeckx at 419-571-4909 and drop off at 309 Thoman St. in Crestline.

Pumpkins will weigh in the afternoon of Sept. 16. A silent auction of all pumpkins will take place during the festival. Bidding will cease at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, and the winners announced at 6 p.m. Half of the proceeds will go to the farmer and half will go to new benches around Jayce Pond.

“I’d also like to thank Holcker Hardware for the use of their forklift and lot for the competition,” Sleeckx added.

Also new this year is the Harvest Festival 5K Color Fun Run, organized by The Vintage, a health food restaurant serving smoothies and energy-boosting teas. The walk/run will take place at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Crestline High School. Those who sign up before Sept. 1 are guaranteed a t-shirt and a discounted entry fee of $25.

Registration after Sept. 1 or on race day is $35. Medals will be presented to the first three male and female finishers in each age group. The age groups are 10 and younger, 11-19, 20-39, 40-49, and 50 and older. Participants will have the option to participate in the color run color stations or to avoid the color stations. Professional chip timing will be used for the results. For the registration link, visit the festival’s website at crestlineharvestfestival.com.

Main stage entertainment

Kicking off entertainment Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. is Pioneer Performing Arts Academy. At 8 p.m., Recess will take the stage. The band has performed at the House of Blues, Black River Landing, and has made television appearances.

Friday features Take 23 from 6-8 p.m. The Columbus-based band plays a mix of rock, country, blues, and originals. At 8 p.m., Ashley Best takes the stage. The singer/songwriter from Cadiz, Ohio has two No. 1 hit singles — “Cowboy” and “Nothing Ever Seems to Do” — from National Radio Hits’ country charts.

A new time slot for entertainment was added to Saturday’s schedule. At 4 p.m., Phil Dirt and The Dozers will perform. The band is well-known in the area, and crowds have enjoyed their covers of the Beach Boys, Eagles, and more.

Trailer Park Ninjas take the stage at 6 p.m. The band has been playing in the Midwest for more than a decade and has performed alongside Kid Rock and Sister Hazel.

Julia Neville performs at 8 p.m. The country singer/songwriter’s music is featured in more than 30,0000 jukeboxes across the country, as well as in Canada and Europe.

Main stage contests

Main stage contests begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday with hay bale tossing, followed by a pizza eating contest at 12:30 p.m., a wing eating contest at 1 p.m., and a beard contest at 1:30 p.m.

Kids stage

There will be six contests offered Saturday on the kids stage this year, including the 2nd annual Crestline Cuties at 9:30 a.m., updo/most creative hair at 10:15 a.m., hula hoop at 10:30 a.m., limbo at 10:45 a.m., cookie face at 11 a.m., and water balloon toss at 11:30 a.m.

Taylor’s Balloon Twisting will be on the kids’ stage at noon on Saturday. COSI Live will be near the kids’ stage from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Ride tickets

Ticket prices are $2 per ticket or 20 tickets for $30. Each ride requires 2-3 tickets. All-day wristbands are $10 on Thursday, $15 on Friday, and $18 on Saturday.

Pageant

Applications for Harvest Festival Royalty are due by Sept. 1. The pageant will be limited to 25 girls per division. A mandatory informational meeting will be held on Aug. 28 at The Vintage. Contestant headshots will be taken at the meeting. For applications, visit the Crestline Harvest Festival website.

More fun

The Crestline Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast will be served carryout-style from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday at the fire station.

The Crestline Police Department’s 5th annual Back the Blue car and motorcycle show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 16. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. The show will feature a live DJ, hourly prize drawings, and more. Proceeds benefit police education and FOJ funds.

The festival’s craft show will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday on the lawn by the United Methodist Church.

Princesses will be around the festival from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The parade route runs from Kelly Park to Bucyrus Street, to Seltzer Street, then disperses at the underpass on Scott Street. For a map or application, visit the festival’s website.

Bulldog Backers Night is from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday at The Hub. A benefit for the Crestline Athletic Boosters and youth sports, Bulldog Backers/Alumni Night is a time to reconnect with old classmates. A reverse raffle begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 each. The grand prize of $1,500 will be given to the final ticket drawn. Cash prizes are also given to the first ticket, every 20th ticket, the third to last ticket, and the second to last ticket.

New this year is The Gathering on Sunday after the festival. At 11 a.m. a church service will take place at the lawn by the United Methodist Church. From 1-3 p.m., Goldpine will perform.

“Thank you to the many businesses, organizations, and individuals who donated to the festival or sponsored the contests. It truly takes a village to put on this festival, and we are grateful for our many supporters,” Moody said.

Submitted by the Crestline Harvest Festival Committee.