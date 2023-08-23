Team features experienced runners

The Galion High School varsity boys cross country team. Courtesy | Photorama

The Galion varsity boys cross country team will soon begin another season with several meets throughout Mid-Ohio.

Cindy Conner, a second-grade teacher at Galion Primary School, has been head coach for six years and on the staff for 11. She has reasonably high expectations entering this fall.

Some of those are likely based on returning runners like junior standout Anthony Ferini, who earned second team All-County last year. He’s joined by senior district runners Wyatt Estep, Ryan Gabriel, Landon Justice and Luke Tinnermeier.

Isaiah North returns for his junior year, as does Ashton Faulds, after a year off. Back for a second year are Skyler Bucher, Logan Estep and Collin Peden.

New faces to the squad include senior Blake Risner, juniors Brayden Roberts and Cohen Pierce, and sophomore Evan Walker.

Conner told the Inquirer in early August that the boys team is off to a great start, “well-bonded and well-conditioned.”

“I have seen them stand up for each other, support each other through a difficult workout or situation and fight to win something that they want,” she explained. “If they can use the things they learned at camp during the competition season, then I look for them to surprise many with their talents and the things they will accomplish.”

A.J. Kaufman is a correspondent for the Galion Inquirer.