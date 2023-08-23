Galion boys golf short on experience

The Galion varsity boys golf team. Courtesy | Photorama

The Galion boys golf team is heading into the 2023 season with a lineup that includes some newer faces.

With the loss of four seniors from last season, this year is sure to be a season of opportunity for some young talent to emerge and grow, according to head coach Bryce Lehman.

“Four of our six varsity players have never played at that level before,” Lehman said. “Our returning players from last year are senior Logan Keller and junior Nate McMullen. We will definitely be looking to them for experience and to set an example for the younger guys as this season goes on.”

Lehman said that while other teams in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference also lost experience in their lineups from the previous season, he expects the overall outlook of the league to still be as competitive as usual.

“Shelby will likely be the team to beat,” he said. “Pleasant always does well too, as does Ontario.”

Lehman is confident in the season being a learning process for his younger, inexperienced golfers. He is hopeful that as they soon approach the halfway point of the season, what his players have learned so far will kick in and the pressure they feel will subside.

“My feeling is that they will start to relax, figure it out, and we will surprise some schools,” said Lehman.

For upcoming schedule information on the Galion boys golf team, please visit the Galion City Schools website and select the athletics tab.

Erin Miller can be reached at 419-512-2662.