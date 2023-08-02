The Bucyrus Post and District Headquarters hosted an open house on July 21 in recognition of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90th anniversary. As part of the open house, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the new facility that opened in May. The previous post and district headquarters served the community for nearly 70 years.

“Since our inception, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been part of the communities in which we serve,” Lieutenant Ty Skaggs, Bucyrus Post commander, said. “Welcoming community members into our house to share in our 90th-anniversary celebration furthers the bond we share within this community. Our troopers and professional staff are also a part of this community, and we are very happy today’s open house provided the opportunity for us to get to know families within the community better.”

Along with interacting with Highway Patrol personnel, troopers were on hand to answer questions about operations and equipment, as well as provide tours of the facility. A recruiter was on-site to assist with the application process for those interested in a career with the Highway Patrol.

“Engaging with the community is crucial for us to build trust, foster positive relationships and ensure that our efforts align with the needs of the people we serve,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Highway Patrol superintendent. “Our open houses provide a unique opportunity for us to connect with our communities and showcase our commitment to public safety.”

As part of its 90th-anniversary activities, the Highway Patrol is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book program for Ohio’s littlest learners. Families with kids under 5 years old can enroll their children into the program during the open house. After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their fifth birthday at no cost to families. All Ohio children are eligible for this program. To learn more, visit www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org.

“I hope families will take advantage of this opportunity to meet some of the servant leaders at the Ohio Highway Patrol in their community, and I encourage them to sign up their little ones for free books in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio,” said Ohio first lady Fran DeWine. “We want children in every Ohio neighborhood to experience the incredible benefits of early reading.”

As part of the ceremony, Jones, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, Ohio House Representative Riordan T. McClain, and Bucyrus Post and District Headquarters staff gave remarks.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.