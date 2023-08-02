A tree frog waits to be feed during a previous feeding day event hosted by the Crawford Park District. Courtesy photo | Crawford Park District

The Crawford Park District is offering the following programs:

Nature Story Time

Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea for a story about foxes, coyotes and wolves. In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other activities related to the week’s book. Check out our Facebook page each week for updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting! This program will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of U.S. Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Feeding Day

Monday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

The animals that reside in the Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice, while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help Crawford Park District naturalist Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors.

Little Explorers: Water

Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore water! We will have cool water experiments and plenty of splashing, sprinkling fun! We will be outside, bring a towel and maybe some dry clothes!

Submitted by the Crawford Park District.